Narrating her life-threatening experience, the plus-size dancer, popularly known as PM, admitted that she has ever taken the advice to lose weight but decided to do it with pills developed a complication in her heart which nearly caused her life.

“Unfortunately, anytime I take this drug, I feel pains in my heart. If I take it, I don’t feel okay but if I don’t take it, I feel okay… I took the drug and threw it into the bin,” she narrated.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's VGMAs ban unfair - Joe Mettle

In an interview seen by pulse.com.gh, she added that she is no longer moved by the pressure from society to lose weight, emphasizing that not even daily insults and public ridicules can push her to find means to slim down.

“I accepted (drug) because my friends always left me behind when going to ‘chill’, at that time I was so eager to lose weight so when he brought up the opinion I said yes,” she added her stature is hereditary and not as a product of an unhealthy lifestyle.

“They’ve got to know that it’s from their side, it’s part of them and it’s in their blood … so they have to embrace nature,” she said in an interview with Ghana Web.