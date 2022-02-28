Dice Ailes and Tiwa Savage relive classic 90s vibe on new single “HOLD ME” (Pulse Contributor’s Review )

This new release is a welcome development for fans of Dice Ailes who have anticipated new music since his last official drop, Money Dance in 2021, which interestingly has now garnered over a million worldwide streams. Recall that he also launched his entertainment imprint, TMM (The Money Mob) same year and at the end of summer, collaborated on one of Naija’s biggest viral sounds of 2021, Focus to drop a remix. He then began the new year with a first leg of promo appearances in the city of Nairobi, Kenya as part of activities in buildup to a forthcoming EP project, which he already revealed to be a collection of classics.

‘Hold Me’ is the first feature from the forthcoming EP out next month and the track stars Tiwa Savage whose substance is beyond her insanely sweet vocals. There's the armory she embodies as a self-acclaimed African bad girl and Naija Queen of Afrobeats, adding that with the stanship she commands from a cult following of millions of Savage soldiers on and off social media. The kickass pair of Dice and Tiwa would be better imagined in the visual accompaniment, which has been shot and set for premiere at a later date.

Make sure to keep an eye out as more update on Dice Ailes will be coming soon.

Click HERE to listen!

Connect with Dice Ailes:

ABOUT DICE AILES:

Shasha Damilola Alesh, better known by his stage name Dice Ailes, is a highly sought-after Nigerian artiste, songwriter and style connoisseur.

His sheer hard work and talent has gone on to earn him award nominations including as the rookie of the year and next rated at Nigeria's leading music award ceremony, the Headies awards in 2016 and 2018 respectively.