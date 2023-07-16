Don't succumb to the social pressure - Arnold Baidoo tells Salma Mumin

In light of this, entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has advised actress Salma to not succumb to the pressures of social media.

Speaking on Showbiz Night on UTV, he explained that people are not content with everything you do hence they will always have an opinion of everything you do, don't pay heed to the pressure

"Years have passed when these celebrities feared owning up to enhancing their bodies, but ever since Moesha Boudong and actress Kisa Gbekle publicly admitted to enhancing their bodies, it opened up the others to own up to.

"I'm not surprised Salma is out to finally admit to enhancing her body but my problem is she makes it seems as if she succumbed to the trolls of social media and that's my worry. Usually with entertainers or celebrities if you open up yourself to public trolls it will affect you and Salma has felt that pressure"