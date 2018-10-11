Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment >

'E Be Art We Go Chop!’ says the Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art


Art 'E Be Art We Go Chop!’ says the Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'E Be Art We Go Chop!’ says the Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art play

'E Be Art We Go Chop!’ says the Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art

Telling Tall Stories, the annual thought leadership seminar by the Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art, this year made quite a statement with its theme, ‘E Be Art We Go Chop! The Role of Arts & Cultural Entrepreneurs in Developing Ghana’.

“E bey Art We Dey Chop!” not ‘Go Chop’ was the panel’s stance. They were categorical that their artistic disciplines were economically viable and sought explore the contribution of the arts and cultural industry to the entrepreneurship drive in the country in recent times. Award winning fashion designer Bee Arthur was emphatic that there is no economic sphere without art. Art permeates every aspect of life. She called out the private sector for not investing in the arts as is done in advanced countries.

In veteran actress and cultural activist Dzifa Gomashie’s opinion it was unfortunate that the business of art is not taught in Ghana at an early age but rather the passion of art is the focus.  As a former Deputy Minister of the then Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture she advised that artists from the different artistic disciplines unite to be a force to reckon and work with the current ministry to push for changes that would create the enabling environment and structures for artists to make even more impact on the country’s development because they do count.

'E Be Art We Go Chop!’ says the Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art play

'E Be Art We Go Chop!’ says the Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art

 

Ace musician Okyeame Kwame on the other hand felt that artists were pre-occupied with expressing their creativity and rather needed stakeholders including managers to drive this agenda. He was quick to point out that he was yet to see any institution offering a diploma course in art management and wished the Ghanaian educational curriculum for the arts would evolve to accommodate the growing industry.

The evening was not without its highs with artist Comfort Arthur, 1st runner-up of the 2018 Kuenyehia Prize for Contemporary Ghanaian Art, applauding progress made in the industry. She described gains made in animation on the African continent in the face of funding challenges. The evening ended on a mixed note. Some felt significant progress could not be made without the government’s role in systems, policy and funding. Others felt they would do just fine with or without state support. The thought leadership seminar made possible by MTN Ghana Foundation, was ably moderated by Michael Amaning of Invest in Africa.

In its third year, Telling Tall Stories is convened by the Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art to contribute to efforts to refocus intentional attention on the arts in policy and practice in Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Guru: Don’t reply else u will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale Guru Don’t reply else u will lose big time -Rapper advices to Shatta Wale
Resurrection: Odeyshi – Shatta reacts to Sarkodie's “My advice” Resurrection Odeyshi – Shatta reacts to Sarkodie's “My advice”
Reign Clothing Line: Did Sarkodie just turn Shatta Wale from musician to fashion designer? Reign Clothing Line Did Sarkodie just turn Shatta Wale from musician to fashion designer?
Nana Opoku Ashis: Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale Nana Opoku Ashis Don’t reply Sarkodie’s diss – Kumi Guitar's manager advices Shatta Wale
Attack: Your punchline is weak - Shatta Wale’s alleged girlfriend defends him against Sarkodie Attack Your punchline is weak - Shatta Wale’s alleged girlfriend defends him against Sarkodie
Friendship Goals: 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song Friendship Goals 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song

Recommended Videos

Celeb Beef: Celebrities react to Sarkodie's ADVICE (Shatta Wale diss) Celeb Beef Celebrities react to Sarkodie's ADVICE (Shatta Wale diss)
Menzgold Woes: I fear Zylofon Media may suffer – Stonebwoy Menzgold Woes I fear Zylofon Media may suffer – Stonebwoy
Celebrity Wealth: Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui Celebrity Wealth Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui



Top Articles

1 Diss Song Akumaa Mama Zimbi congratulates Sarkodie for putting Shatta...bullet
2 Art 'E Be Art We Go Chop!’ says the Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Artbullet
3 Actress Sex on a first date doesn't make you cheap – Princess Shynglebullet
4 Love In The Air Nadia Buari’s baby daddy tattooed her name on his neckbullet
5 Photos Video and photos from Becca’s traditional weddingbullet
6 Kumchacha It is better to marry a prostitute than a Christian...bullet

Entertainment

Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date her
Shatta Wale and Sarkodie
#MyAdvice Shatta Wale finally breaks silence on Sarkodie diss
Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
#MyAdvice Here’s why Sarkodie dissed Shatta Wale
My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC
X
Advertisement