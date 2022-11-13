Emerald Season: Zakiya Ahmed wins Miss Malaika 2022

20 years of unearthing talents, nurturing beauty, grooming ladies, and giving back to society.

Pulse Ghana

The glorious climax of this edition of Miss Malaika, the emerald season was a fun-filled show with all past Queens and delegates gracing the event in celebration and cake cutting of the journey so far of the pageant, its achievements, and contributions at large.

A bevy of ten beautiful ladies displayed their talents and intelligence before an awesome packed audience and astute judges Ama Sarpong , 2010 winner, Kofi Okyere Darko, renowned fashion designer, and radio host, Tourism Curator, Paa John, Berla Mundi, 2010, 2nd runner up and Naa Oyoe Quartey, 2013 winner.

It was a night of electrifying crowds, the stage came alive with thrilling performances from 'Friday Night' hitmaker Lasmid, Vodafone Ghana Music Artist of the year KiDi, vocal sensation Adina, and Kelvyn Bwoy.

The ship took off on a cruise and was captained by renowned OAP Naa Ashorkor Mensah - Doku and Joyce Mamle Ayeh.

Founded in 2002, Miss Malaika Ghana is the most prestigious, recognized, and published beauty pageant in Ghana today.

Organized by Charterhouse, the pageant has churned out dozens of well-groomed queens across varied industries such as health, technology, finance, petroleum, construction, agriculture, broadcasting, and tourism.

It is been a journey of glitz and glamor, valor and values, enterprise and entertainment.

Miss Malaika Ghana, proudly brought to you by GTP, Club Shandy, Vodafone, Ebony Condoms, Locus, Vaseline, Pepsodent, Lux, Treepz, Duks Automobile & Construction, and Media partners.