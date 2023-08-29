Even Bob Marley and 2Pac didn't win Grammys so leave Ghanaian musicians alone — Wendy Shay

This achievement by Asake sparked conversations about how Ghanaian musicians have done nothing of the sort.

On the part of Wendy Shay, she said the supposed achievement is not the standard for successful musicians.

In a tweet on Sunday, August 27, the Uber driver crooner posited that even the greatest musicians like Bob Marley and Michael Jackson didn’t win Grammys or fill the O2 Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Why has Filling 02 and winning Grammys become the standard to measure the success of an artist?

"Bob Marley and 2Pac are successful musicians but have never won a Grammy. Let Ghanaian musicians breathe! Ghana, wake up!" her tweet reads.

Also, Ghanaian music sensation, Fameye, has expressed his frustration with the prevalent lack of genuine support and funding in the music industry.