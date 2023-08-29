ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Even Bob Marley and 2Pac didn't win Grammys so leave Ghanaian musicians alone — Wendy Shay

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has questioned critics who claim Ghanaian artists cannot fill larger venues when performing abroad and also win Grammy Awards.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay

Her reaction comes days after popular Nigerian artiste, Asake, made history by filling up the 20,000-seater O2 Arena.

Recommended articles

This achievement by Asake sparked conversations about how Ghanaian musicians have done nothing of the sort.

On the part of Wendy Shay, she said the supposed achievement is not the standard for successful musicians.

In a tweet on Sunday, August 27, the Uber driver crooner posited that even the greatest musicians like Bob Marley and Michael Jackson didn’t win Grammys or fill the O2 Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Why has Filling 02 and winning Grammys become the standard to measure the success of an artist?

"Bob Marley and 2Pac are successful musicians but have never won a Grammy. Let Ghanaian musicians breathe! Ghana, wake up!" her tweet reads.

Also, Ghanaian music sensation, Fameye, has expressed his frustration with the prevalent lack of genuine support and funding in the music industry.

He said Ghanaians residing outside don’t attend their shows.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

Filling O2 isn't my priority, I want to have a billion dollars in my account - Shatta

Mzbel

I miss him even though he has blocked me – Mzbel on her relationship with John Mahama

Mzbel

‘The office romance I once had with my boss made me who I am today’ – Mzbel

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy cry

The smartness he talks about is fan-fooling - Stonebwoy jabs Shatta Wale