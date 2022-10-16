The theme for this year's edition was dubbed "Afro Excellence: Celebrating Culture and Creativity"
Everything that happened at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2022, winners and performances
The Pulse Influencer Awards, an initiative that is aimed primarily at engaging the influencer communities, highlighting the most consistent and impactful creators, and ultimately also helping to strengthen the growth of digital media across Africa took place on Saturday, October 15 at MultiChoice Ghana.
The event happened across all pulse markets in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana inclusive. As eventful, full-packed, and entertaining as the previous year, this edition was no exception.
Lots of awards were won and amazing artist performances crowned the night.
Here is the full list of all awardees.
Health and Fitness Influencer - Dr. Louisa Setekla
Beauty and Lifestyle Influencer - Cookie
Fashion Influencer - Glennsamm
Travel and Leisure Influencer - Wakawaka Doctor
Food Influencer - Menscook
Tech Influencer - John Bunya Nyuiemedi Klutse
Media Influencer - GHhyper
Podcast Influencer - Sex and Sanity
Most Influential Actor/Actress - Nana Ama McBrown
Music Influencer - Amaarae
Sports Influencer - Owuraku Ampofo
Arts Influencer - Aewura Art
Business Influencer - Osei Kwame Despite
Photography Influencer - Jema Photography
Positive Impact Influencer - Dzigbordi Kwaku
Comedy Influencer - Made In Ghana
LinkedIn Influencer - Themmy Wryt
Facebook Influencer - Stan Belove
Instagram Influencer - Soafrican
Community Influencer - FTFGhana
Youtube Influencer - Sweet Adjeley
Dance Influencer - Endurancegrand
Twitter Influencer - Kalyjayy
Tiktok Influencer - Emma Ifeanyi
Guests and attendees were treated to lively performances from Kweku Darlington, the DWPAcademy and many more.
