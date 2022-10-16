RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Everything that happened at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2022, winners and performances

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Pulse Influencer Awards, an initiative that is aimed primarily at engaging the influencer communities, highlighting the most consistent and impactful creators, and ultimately also helping to strengthen the growth of digital media across Africa took place on Saturday, October 15 at MultiChoice Ghana.

PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS 2022
PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS 2022

The theme for this year's edition was dubbed "Afro Excellence: Celebrating Culture and Creativity"

Read Also

The event happened across all pulse markets in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana inclusive. As eventful, full-packed, and entertaining as the previous year, this edition was no exception.

Lots of awards were won and amazing artist performances crowned the night.

Here is the full list of all awardees.

Health and Fitness Influencer - Dr. Louisa Setekla

Beauty and Lifestyle Influencer - Cookie

Fashion Influencer - Glennsamm

Travel and Leisure Influencer - Wakawaka Doctor

Food Influencer - Menscook

Tech Influencer - John Bunya Nyuiemedi Klutse

Media Influencer - GHhyper

Podcast Influencer - Sex and Sanity

Most Influential Actor/Actress - Nana Ama McBrown

Music Influencer - Amaarae

Sports Influencer - Owuraku Ampofo

Arts Influencer - Aewura Art

Business Influencer - Osei Kwame Despite

Photography Influencer - Jema Photography

Positive Impact Influencer - Dzigbordi Kwaku

Comedy Influencer - Made In Ghana

LinkedIn Influencer - Themmy Wryt

Facebook Influencer - Stan Belove

Instagram Influencer - Soafrican

Community Influencer - FTFGhana

Youtube Influencer - Sweet Adjeley

Dance Influencer - Endurancegrand

Twitter Influencer - Kalyjayy

Tiktok Influencer - Emma Ifeanyi

Guests and attendees were treated to lively performances from Kweku Darlington, the DWPAcademy and many more.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

James Brown: Sextape of popular crossdresser in bed with unknown lady leaks

'I am depressed' - James Brown speaks after his alleged sex tape with lady leaks

Sonnie Badu

I get upset when people with no light, small credit disrespect me - Sonnie Badu

Efia Odo, tom D'Frick and Hajia Bintu

Confusion as Tom D'Frick chooses Efia Odo over Hajia Bintu

Kidi and H.E. Anne Sophie

Tough times only make you tougher – Anne Sophie consoles KiDi after he broke down on Twitter