The ‘Baajo’ hitmaker made this comment while explaining the reason behind the social media skits he produced with popular comedian, SDK Dele, who is officially known as Sadik Sulley.
Ghanaian creatives must collaborate to get to the global stage – Kwesi Arthur
Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kwesi Arthur, says Ghanaians in the creative arts space should collaborate to push themselves onto the world scene.
“I feel that Ghana creatives have to collaborate more in order for us to promote ourselves and the country and even Africa as a whole to the outside world.
“So, both of us coming together, it exposes us to different kinds of people and the skit is funny too so it’s a way of entertaining people as well.”
He said this in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast based Kastle FM.
Kwesi Arthur’s album Son of Jacob had taken more than 3 years to be completed, and before it was released, there was a lot of anticipation for it.
As a result of this, SDK Dele produced a comedy skit in which he was heard threatening to beat the rapper if he doesn’t release the album.
After Kwesi Arthur released the album in late April this year, SDK Dele and Kwesi Arthur produced a comedy skit. In the skit, the comedian slapped the rapper and ran off because, to him, Kwesi Arthur had produced a great body of work.
Kwesi Arthur disclosed that “with the SDK videos I will say that SDK is one incredible person at what he does and he’s the one who suggested the idea of us doing this in the first place.”
