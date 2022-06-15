Ghanaian creatives must collaborate to get to the global stage – Kwesi Arthur

“I feel that Ghana creatives have to collaborate more in order for us to promote ourselves and the country and even Africa as a whole to the outside world.

“So, both of us coming together, it exposes us to different kinds of people and the skit is funny too so it’s a way of entertaining people as well.”

He said this in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast based Kastle FM.

Kwesi Arthur’s album Son of Jacob had taken more than 3 years to be completed, and before it was released, there was a lot of anticipation for it.

As a result of this, SDK Dele produced a comedy skit in which he was heard threatening to beat the rapper if he doesn’t release the album.

After Kwesi Arthur released the album in late April this year, SDK Dele and Kwesi Arthur produced a comedy skit. In the skit, the comedian slapped the rapper and ran off because, to him, Kwesi Arthur had produced a great body of work.