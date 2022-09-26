GlobalCitizenFestival - 10 funny tweets as Ghanaians react to the 'best' Ghanaian concert

The show headlined by American singer, Usher, happened at Ghana's Independence Square on Saturday 24th September 2022 with some of Ghana's top music acts like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie mounting the stage to thrill Global Citizen patrons.

American singer, SZA, Nigeria's Tems also performed for the thousands of audience who were at the show broadcasted globally. Oxlade, Tiwa Savage and Pheelz were also introduced as surprised acts by Usher.

Though the event has ended, it has got Ghanaians talking over its smooth production and the entertainment satisfaction it delivered. Some Ghanaians have described it as the best music show Ghana has ever witnessed.

Accordingly, social media users seized the moment to compare it to Ghanaian music shows like the VGMAs among others.

Here are ten of the funniest tweets we have seen so far as Tweeps didn't miss out on cracking ribs whilst running commentary on the event which also saw the audience booing the sitting Ghanaian President, H.E Nana Addo.

The moment Dr Louisa also decided to join the fun to troll her husband as she shared a video of herself dancing to his performance. But she said "The “asorkpor” I didn’t know I needed last night . Stonebwoy and asorkpor na 5&6".