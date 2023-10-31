ADVERTISEMENT
Gospel musician Ruth Adjei pours out ‘Liquid Prayers’ 2023

Selorm Tali

Contemporary gospel minister, Ruth Adjei together with team members at the Ruth Music Ministry have presented the sixth edition of Liquid Prayers event.

Annually hosted by Ruth Adjei, this year’s ‘Liquid Prayers’h be was held at the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) in Dome, Accra.

The theme for this year’s event was titled “The Encounter”.

Ruth Adjei said the event testified to the faithfulness, and unconditionality of God’s nature to fulfill every word he has spoken to us in His Word. This gives the believer the assurance of his ability to do the impossible and to repeat what He has done before.

Liquid Prayers started in 2012 and it’s a spirit-filled program where patrons are led in several praise and worship sessions.

The gospel artiste has, however, unveiled her album titled “Covered” and urged her fans to listen to the songs on the various digital platforms.

