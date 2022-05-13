Government tasks Afrochella to bring 20,000 tourists by the end of 2022

At the event where the MoU was signed in Accra, Wednesday May 12, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, entreated Afrochella deliver the expected numbers.

"Last year, you gave us about 10,000 people who came in for the Afrochella festival, and this year we need not less than 20,000. You have demonstrated it and I know you can do it and we are going to give you all the support you need."

Afrochella is the name of the organization that organises the Afrochella event. The event is a musical concert festival that features African artists December every year.

Although the festival started in 2017, the biggest celebration occurred in 2019 when it was added as one of the headline events for the Year of Return.

The Minister pointed out that the government is ramping up plans to shore up the number of tourists who visit the country. Last month, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched "Destination Ghana" and other initiatives in the United Kingdom.

"We want by the end of 2024 to have about two million visitors in the country. From 2024, two million every year and then increase by at least 20 per cent per annum."

"Tourism is not just for fun and relaxation but also a window of opportunity for trade and investment," he added.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afrochella, Abdul Karim Abdullah, conveyed his gratitude for the believe the government has showed in them, and indicated that the target given them is in line with his company’s goals.