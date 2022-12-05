RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Hamamat Montia welcomes third baby

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a post, former beauty queen and entrepreneur Hamamat Montia shared the first photo of her third babe after months of glowing bump.

Hamamat Montia
Hamamat Montia

The new mum on Sunday put up a picture of her new bundle of joy reminding women of their extreme power as change makers.

Recommended articles

"My power is God's power and it is endless. The future of Africa is in our bodies #Queens may we birth the leaders we seek" she wrote.

She is already blessed with two beautiful melanin girls, Zara and Safari

Although the gender and identity of the babe are not revealed yet, friends, family, and well-wishers of Ghana's black barbie have poured in many congratulatory messages for the 34-year-old.

Hamamat is the founder of 'Hamamat African Village and Hamamat African Beauty', known for promoting African culture and beauty through her arts and products and the benefits of embracing nature.

Hamamat Montia
Hamamat Montia Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Chairman Wontumi and Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger sentenced to prison with hard labour over Wontumi's defamation suit

Nana Tornado goes into jubilation over Afia Schwarzenegger's jail sentence (WATCH)

Nana Tornado goes into jubilation over Afia Schwarzenegger's jail sentence (WATCH)

Efia Odo and Kudus

Is Mohammed Kudus single? - Efia Odo asks after Black Stars win over South Korea

Sonnie Badu and baba Rahman

If Baba Rahman can still play full 100 mins then I can play for Ghana - Sonnie Badu