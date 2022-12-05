Hamamat Montia welcomes third baby

"My power is God's power and it is endless. The future of Africa is in our bodies #Queens may we birth the leaders we seek" she wrote.

She is already blessed with two beautiful melanin girls, Zara and Safari

Although the gender and identity of the babe are not revealed yet, friends, family, and well-wishers of Ghana's black barbie have poured in many congratulatory messages for the 34-year-old.

Hamamat is the founder of 'Hamamat African Village and Hamamat African Beauty', known for promoting African culture and beauty through her arts and products and the benefits of embracing nature.