The new mum on Sunday put up a picture of her new bundle of joy reminding women of their extreme power as change makers.
Hamamat Montia welcomes third baby
In a post, former beauty queen and entrepreneur Hamamat Montia shared the first photo of her third babe after months of glowing bump.
"My power is God's power and it is endless. The future of Africa is in our bodies #Queens may we birth the leaders we seek" she wrote.
She is already blessed with two beautiful melanin girls, Zara and Safari
Although the gender and identity of the babe are not revealed yet, friends, family, and well-wishers of Ghana's black barbie have poured in many congratulatory messages for the 34-year-old.
Hamamat is the founder of 'Hamamat African Village and Hamamat African Beauty', known for promoting African culture and beauty through her arts and products and the benefits of embracing nature.
