"I never knew women have lost shame" – Prophet Oduro on Equatorial Guinea leak(video)

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

Prophet Kofi Oduro, founder of Alabaster International Ministries, has expressed his concerns over what he sees as a troubling rise in promiscuity among married women.

Prophet Kofi Oduro
Prophet Kofi Oduro

He lamented that many married women today appear to be engaging in extramarital affairs with a boldness that includes allowing themselves to be filmed during these encounters.

Prophet Oduro noted that while promiscuity has traditionally been more associated with men, recent trends have shifted his perception, as he observes more married women participating in such behaviour. His remarks were reportedly prompted by a recent scandal involving leaked tapes from an official in Equatorial Guinea, in which numerous married women were recorded among the hundreds he allegedly slept with.

He criticised the hypocrisy of married women who voluntarily have affairs with other men yet reject their spouses' advances.

"A married woman will sleep with another man while it's even being recorded, but you won't let your husband touch you? And the church is silent, just watching it."

He went on to say that he was shocked by what he saw as women, especially married women, losing their integrity and sense of shame.

"I thought it was only men who were promiscuous. I didn't know that women nowadays have lost their dignity. I didn't know we've reached the point where married women have the audacity to sleep with other men while being filmed. The man will ask, 'Can I film?' and she will say, 'Yes, you can.''

Prophet Oduro further warned that if wives continue to neglect their marital responsibilities, particularly regarding sexual intimacy, it could drive men to seek satisfaction elsewhere—even from robotic alternatives. He suggested that this could be a concerning direction for relationships in the future, emphasising the importance of mutual commitment and fulfilment in marriage to maintain strong, healthy bonds.

"Very soon, normal sexual relations between men and women will be over. Robots will replace human intimacy because wives are refusing to sleep with their husbands," he added.

Fidelity is essential in marriage as it builds trust, respect, and emotional security between partners. By committing to exclusivity, couples foster a deep sense of belonging and stability, which is crucial for maintaining intimacy and open communication. Fidelity reflects dedication to shared values and strengthens the foundation of the relationship, enabling partners to support each other with confidence. In contrast, infidelity can break trust and cause emotional harm, often affecting the entire family. Ultimately, fidelity nurtures a resilient partnership, allowing both individuals to feel valued and secure.

