I was desperate for another child regardless of my age - Mzbel

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian Hiplife artist Mzbel has shared her story on why she decided to birth another child at her age.

The Sixteen years old hitmaker said she was desperate to have another child of her own

In her submission on UTV's Showbiz Night, she explained her experiences encountered after taking up people's children and catering for them, saying that her efforts were not appreciated for the job of looking after people's children hence her decision to birth her own.

"I was excited hence my comment me dier nie, It brought back some painful memories I have experienced taking care of other children

"People throw hash comments like Adepa isn't my son that I adopted him. Even my son tells me at school people say he is adopted. oftentimes I have a lot of children who live with me that I take care of, so the media tailed that adoption narrative printing it in the minds of people who now see my son as an adopted child too"

"All these comments and experiences pushed me to have my own. Although I thought of adopting but also having my own was a better decision. I was tired of all those comments and unfairness"

