The attack is said to have taken place after Stonebwoy posted a video showing him shopping in the famed Icebox Diamond & Watches store, Atlanta, Georgia.
I'm safe and sound – Stonebwoy speaks after alleged robbery attack in the US
Award winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has guaranteed that he is safe and sound after news being robbed in the US went viral at midnight.
However, few hours after the said robbery attack sparked uproar on social media even at the late hour, Stonebwoy has shared a post on Twitter that all is well with him.
Interestingly, he didn’t confirm or deny news of the robbery attack but rather called on music patrons to attend his upcoming concert in Atlanta tomorrow, August 17.
"Very Safe and Sound!"
He urged his "ATL [Atlanta]" fans to meet him later "at The Masquerade at 7 PM".
