Joeboy, known for their fusion of soulful afrobeat music and contemporary Afrobeat sounds, has garnered international acclaim with his chart-topping hits and captivating live performances.
Joeboy confirms 25th December show in Accra
Multi-award winner Joeboy is bringing his electrifying live show to Accra for a one-night-only performance on December 25th at the Garage, Accra.
His hit record Sip/Alcohol and his latest singles Likkle Riddim and Contour have been making waves both locally and internationally.
His highly anticipated performance in Accra promises to be an unforgettable night of music and dance. Don't miss this chance to see Joeboy live on stage with a full band, delivering his hit songs and electrifying the crowd with his dynamic presence.
“I am so excited to finally put up my show for my fans in Accra'' said Joeboy. “I have a special connection to this city and its vibrant music scene. Accra is like a second home to me and I can't wait to share my music with my fans in Ghana.”
The concert will take place at the Garage, Accra on December 25th. Doors open at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available now here.
