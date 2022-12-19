Joeboy confirms 25th December show in Accra

His hit record Sip/Alcohol and his latest singles Likkle Riddim and Contour have been making waves both locally and internationally.

Joeboy live in Accra at Garage Pulse Ghana

His highly anticipated performance in Accra promises to be an unforgettable night of music and dance. Don't miss this chance to see Joeboy live on stage with a full band, delivering his hit songs and electrifying the crowd with his dynamic presence.

“I am so excited to finally put up my show for my fans in Accra'' said Joeboy. “I have a special connection to this city and its vibrant music scene. Accra is like a second home to me and I can't wait to share my music with my fans in Ghana.”