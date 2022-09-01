Joewackle J. Kusi announces 'Goodbye, Gold Coast' audio drama featuring Adomaa

Goodbye, Gold Coast: An Audio Journey to the Eve of Ghana’s Independence Pulse Ghana

Historically, Ghana has had a colourful political and social climate. Home to talents (both local and foreign) of different kinds, our country has been the birthplace of political, cultural, and artistic movements that have spread far beyond our borders.

However, there isn't enough work in recent times exploring our people's pre- and post Independence social and cultural lifestyles. Goodbye, Gold Coast is the first instalment of many projects from the director Joewackle J. Kusi that seeks to change this.

Joewackle’s choice for audio storytelling mimics our traditional inclination to oral literature. Audio dramas are not mainstream in Ghana, making the artistic choice a bold one; especially in these times of visual content and short attention spans.

Goodbye, Gold Coast launches in September with two live listening sessions slated for the 10th and 21st at Alliance Française. This event is a multi-disciplinary immersive art experience consisting of a first public listening of the audio drama, music curation and exhibition of arts that leans towards this historic backdrops, and themes reminiscent of the time. These astounding artists include; Hanson Akatti, Awo Tsegah, Midici, Afroscope, Christian Saint, and Kwame Kyei.

September is the Ghanaian month of remembrance for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, one of the principal fighters for independence from colonial rule. It is our plan to bolster this significant month with the release and promotion of our audio drama. It is our hope that our work creates an impact felt far beyond the borders of our country. We look forward to your continued support.

Find attached more photographs from the behind-the-scenes of Goodbye, Gold Coast here.