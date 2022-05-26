The daughter of the affluent Ghanaian member of parliament, Hon Kennedy Agyapong who has declared his presidential ambition, graduated from the Union Catholic, UC, High School in New Jersey, United States of America.
Kennedy Agyapong's daughter excels at graduation; earns 15 Ivy League school admissions
Yvonne Agyapong has made her father, family, and Ghana proud as she excels at her High School graduation as the valedictorian.
Yvonne at the graduation ceremony bagged multiple awards as the best student in Social Studies, Spanish, Mathematics, and English Language.
As the valedictorian, the politician's daughter stunned her father, mother, siblings, teachers, students, the school's administrators, and other guests present at the graduation ceremony with her valedictorian speech.
Yvonne was also adjudged as a co-winner of ‘The School Consultative Board Award’ along with one Michael Palacio, for which they received individual plaques before she was invited to also collect ‘The General Excellence’ Award.
In a LIVE video streamed from the ceremony yesterday by the Announcer Newspaper, Yvonne Agyapong disclosed that she had been admitted into 15 Ivy League schools but that she had chosen to pursue higher education at the prestigious Yale University.
She has however not disclosed yet what she is going to study at a private Ivy League research university in New Haven, Connecticut which was founded in 1701. Watch the video from her graduation below.
