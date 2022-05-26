Yvonne at the graduation ceremony bagged multiple awards as the best student in Social Studies, Spanish, Mathematics, and English Language.

Yvonne Agyapong delivering her valedictorian speech Pulse Ghana

As the valedictorian, the politician's daughter stunned her father, mother, siblings, teachers, students, the school's administrators, and other guests present at the graduation ceremony with her valedictorian speech.

Yvonne was also adjudged as a co-winner of ‘The School Consultative Board Award’ along with one Michael Palacio, for which they received individual plaques before she was invited to also collect ‘The General Excellence’ Award.

In a LIVE video streamed from the ceremony yesterday by the Announcer Newspaper, Yvonne Agyapong disclosed that she had been admitted into top 15 universities including some Ivy League schools but that she has chosen to pursue higher education at the prestigious Yale University.