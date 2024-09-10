Kinjunia unveils new single “STEEZE”: A fresh fusion of Afrobeat and dancehall

Born and raised in the culturally rich city of Accra, Kinjunia has always been immersed in a melting pot of sounds. His musical journey began with the release of his debut single, "Dream," in 2017, a track inspired by his desire to uplift and motivate his friends.

Despite its initial reception, the artist’s relentless spirit and belief in his vision kept him moving forward, refining his craft and staying true to his roots.

Kinjunia's innovative style, which he dubs 'Afrohall' or 'Afro-Dancehall', effortlessly blends the pulsating beats of African heritage with the energy and cadence of Jamaican Dancehall, complete with patois elements.

Remarkably, he has mastered this style despite never having set foot on the island of Jamaica, showcasing the universal power of music to transcend geographical boundaries. Following the initial setbacks in his career, Kinjunia refused to let go of his dreams.

His perseverance paid off with the success of his singles “Honey” and “Okay,” which showcased his versatility and his ability to connect with listeners on a deeper level.

Drawing inspiration from acclaimed artists like Popcaan, Kinjunia’s music is infused with authenticity, passion, and an unshakeable commitment to spreading positivity.

Now, Kinjunia is ready to elevate his artistry even further with the release of “STEEZE.” This new single is not just a song; it is a celebration of Kinjunia's journey and a testament to his dedication to pushing musical boundaries.

“STEEZE” combines the rhythmic essence of Afrobeat with the bold flair of Dancehall, creating a sound that is both refreshing and distinctly Kinjunia. In “STEEZE,” Kinjunia’s smooth vocals glide effortlessly over an infectious beat, making it impossible for listeners to stay still.

The track’s vibrant energy is a call to embrace the individuality and confidence qualities that Kinjunia embodies both on and off the stage. With catchy hooks and a beat that demands to be danced to, “STEEZE” is poised to become an anthem for those who dare to stand out.

Kinjunia’s rise in the music industry is a result of his dedication to authenticity and his unyielding pursuit of artistic integrity.

As he continues to carve out his niche in the Afro-Dancehall landscape, he remains focused on his mission: to deliver music that uplifts inspires, and connects people across the globe.

With “STEEZE,” Kinjunia is not only showcasing his talent but also his commitment to leaving a lasting impact on the dancehall music scene. With “STEEZE,” Kinjunia is taking bold strides towards his goal of making Afrohall a globally recognised genre.

As he gears up for more releases and performances, his fans can expect a wave of music that stays true to his roots while breaking new ground.

Kinjunia’s journey is a powerful reminder that resilience, creativity, and a clear vision can turn dreams into reality. “STEEZE” is now available on all major streaming platforms.