Kojo Antwi never charged me for using 'Dadie Anoma' song as signature tune – Nanahemaa Awindor

Kojo Antwi’s song “Dadie Anoma” has been the introductory tune for “Greetings from Abroad” since the start of the show in 2008.

She explained on Joy TV that she just sought permission from Kojo Antwi to use the song, and he agreed.

“Kojo was ok. We did a Ghanaian picnic in New York and Jersey City, and Kojo was at that event. So he played “Dadie Anoma,” and I said this is the signature tune for what we’re doing. So I explained to him that we were doing this program and would he mind if I used it as a signature tune because it’s apt, and he said he doesn’t mind, so we started using it.”

"He hasn't charged me a penny up until now," she said.

According to her, the song best resonates with the content of the show making it the perfect signature tune.