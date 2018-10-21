Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama reduces 2020 election to a boxing match

The ex-president who is yet to be elected as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, is already fancing his chances with the president, who is yet to decide whether he'll contest in the 2020 polls or not.

Ex-president John Mahama has said the 2020 election will be like a boxing "decider" between him and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

READ MORE: Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'

Making an analogy using the boxing game, Mr Mahama said he won the "title fight" when he defeated Akufo-Addo in the 2012 polls.

He said he gave Akufo-Addo a "rematch" in 2016 which he won, adding that the 2020 polls will be a "decider."

“I am begging President Nana Akufo Addo to contest in the next polls. In boxing, the first fight is called the title fight. If you win that fight and your opponent wants another one, it is called a rematch. This is similar to what happened in 2012 when I beat Nana Addo in the polls. In 2016 however, I was defeated. In the 2020 elections, it will be tantamount to a decider in boxing since we have both won the election once, the next poll will determine who the champion really is.”

He had earlier in a campaign tour of the Upper West Region used football to make an analogy that he's the most feared candidate by the NPP among the 13 NDC presidential hopefuls.

READ MORE: Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements

“I hear our colleagues say that, don’t you have people in NDC, why are you bringing back the former president? The question you should ask them is, is it your business? Is it your matter? It’s not your matter, leave us to choose who we want.”

“It’s like Kotoko telling Hearts don’t put this goalkeeper in your goalpost if you put him we will score you. What is your matter? After all, you want to score them. The truth is that the only goalkeeper the NPP fears is me. You must elect a person who can win power for us. I believe that if you think carefully about it, if you are looking for a person who can bring power to the NDC, then that person is me,” John Mahama added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

