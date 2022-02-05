Man slaps girlfriend in shocking proposal stunt and she said 'yes' in tears (WATCH)

Whilst at it, he landed the unprovoked slap on his lady' face. The action triggered her as she bitterly complained loudly about her boyfriend's behaviour as some few tenants in the compound house looked on.

In the middle of it all, the yet to be identified young man turned the situation around when he decided to go on his to apologize to his girlfriend. Being on one knee, he pulled out a ring to the surprise of his lover who then realized the slap was a stunt for the proposal.

Out of abundant love, she came closer to him, said 'yes' to the violent proposal and hugged it out beautifully with his soon to be husand in the video below.

This slapping proposal is said to have happened in Abuja, Nigeria. Some social media users have since been condemning the act whilst others find it hilarious.