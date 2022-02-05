RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Man slaps girlfriend in shocking proposal stunt and she said 'yes' in tears (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

An innocent girlfriend has received a slap from her boyfriend to say yes to his proposal.

The act was staged by the boyfriend to set his desired mood to propose to the love of his life. In the viral video seen pulse.com.gh, the young man appeared to have started an argument between themselves.

Whilst at it, he landed the unprovoked slap on his lady' face. The action triggered her as she bitterly complained loudly about her boyfriend's behaviour as some few tenants in the compound house looked on.

In the middle of it all, the yet to be identified young man turned the situation around when he decided to go on his to apologize to his girlfriend. Being on one knee, he pulled out a ring to the surprise of his lover who then realized the slap was a stunt for the proposal.

Out of abundant love, she came closer to him, said 'yes' to the violent proposal and hugged it out beautifully with his soon to be husand in the video below.

This slapping proposal is said to have happened in Abuja, Nigeria. Some social media users have since been condemning the act whilst others find it hilarious.

"On no level should this be right 😔 he has literally given you all the signs you needed to say No in just a few seconds," an Instagramer @bro_jays wrote and another @emmanuelsgram said "just a hint on how the Marriage would be".

