Mark Okraku-Mantey encourages more collaboration between Ghana and Nigerian musicians

Further, Mr. Okraku-Mantey also described the relationship between Ghana and Nigerian music as one that has to be protected.

“I hear this conversation on Ghana and Nigeria. Are we not tired of asking the same question for far too long? The truth is that the thing between Ghana and Nigeria is outmoded.

“We are supposed to talk about how our collaborations can us forward and not the competition between Ghana and Nigeria.”

He also mentioned the African Continental Free Trade Area initiative that was signed in 2018.

“We have signed a treaty called the African continental free trade area which means that Africans are supposed to work together. Now we are even breaking the boundaries of the countries. 55 countries signed this treaty and Ghana signed first.”

The heat should focus on healthy competition which will refuel positive energies to breaking the international music market.

“I think I am here to make that conversation rest. Let’s begin to think of how to do more things together to compete against other parts of the world.”