Mayorkun drops hotly -anticipated sophomore album 'BACK IN OFFICE' (Pulse Contributor’s Review)

The rest of the record is characterised by a number of notable collaborations, including ‘Desire’, a sunkissed jam featuring the seductive autotune vocals of Ghanaian songbird Gyakie. Nigerian rapper Victony also delivers a slick verse on the vibrant ‘Holy Father’, singer-songwriter Flavour N’abania lends his intricate vocals to the delicate ‘Feel Am’, while South African record producer, DJ and vocalist DJ Maphorisa lends his production skills to the amapiano-infused ‘Jay Jay’. Closing things out, the sax-driven ‘Oluwa’ ensures Back In Office ends on a suitably sensual note.

Having amassed over 200 million streams and back-to-back #1 singles in Nigeria last year, Mayorkun burst onto the scene with a chart-topping debut solo single ‘Eleko’ in 2016, and has emerged as one of the most exciting artists from Lagos in recent times. He has since dropped a number of further hits including ‘Mama’, ‘Che Che’, ‘Bobo’ featuring Davido, ‘Up To Something’, ‘Geng’ and ‘Of Lagos’, also drawing support from the likes of Complex UK, Okay Africa and GRM Daily, as well as performing at some of the biggest concerts like Wireless, Macufe and Afro Nation, which he's set to perform at the Puerto Rico addition in March of next year.

Clearly a landmark release for one of Naija’s biggest stars, Back In Office sees Mayorkun take things to his next level.

Back In Office tracklist:

1) SOLDIER BOY

2) BACK IN OFFICE

3) FREEDOM

4) LET ME KNOW

5) DESIRE FEAT. GYAKIE

6) NO STRINGS ATTACHED FEAT. JOEBOY

7) HOLY FATHER FEAT. VICTONY

8) NAKUPENDA

9) FEEL AM FEAT. FLAVOUR

10) PIECE OF MIND

11) JAY JAY FEAT. DJ MAPHORISA

12) OLUWA

