Mayorkun returns with vibrant new single “Back In Office"

Back In Oﬃce is Mayorkun’s premier release with Sony Music. It follows the August hit ‘Let Me Know’, a track that surpassed one million streams in its ﬁrst week of launch. The new record is a demonstration of Mayorkun’s trademark vibrant Afropop sound with an Amapiano twist, pairing his slick vocals with a sleazy sax and upbeat percussion. The exhilarating oﬃcial video, which sees him reimagined as a real-life mayor sensationally returning to oﬃce and being met with rapturous crowds, proves to be a ﬁtting accompaniment to the music.