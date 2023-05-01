The launch of the show took social media by storm with a hit with over 13K viewers all across the country.
McBrown premiers all-new anticipated show, 'Onua Showtime'
Celebrated actress and media personality Nana Ama Agyemang McBrown on Sunday, April 30 premiered the much-anticipated show, 'Onua Showtime' on Onua TV.
The production is a unique blend of music, entertainment news, celebrity interviews, and engaging conversations, with the ever-ravishing and talented host Nana Ama McBrown.
The first episode of the show saw some great A-listers like Dope Nation, KingPromise, YawTog, MOGmusic, Lasmid, Fameye, and Ewura Abena who thrilled the massive studio audience and viewers with breath-catching entertainment.
Many have raved and hailed the host for her charisma, humor, and undeniable talent.
Prior to the cake-cutting ceremony to finally launch the show, McBrown was surprised on set by her husband and daughter.
Fans of the show are already excited about the new development, taking to social media to share their anticipation for what is to come.
