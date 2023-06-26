Meet Ghana's candidates for Miss Teen Tourism World 2023

Organized by Platinum Networks, the pageant captivated attendees with its unparalleled splendor and celebrated the immense potential of the participating teenagers.

Overcoming a series of engaging challenges, including exams, essays, captivating presentations, and discussions on topics ranging from tourism to arts and culture, the four remarkable finalists showcased their exceptional qualities in their pursuit of the coveted crown.

The distinguished panel of judges, composed of esteemed professionals from various fields, faced the challenging task of selecting a winner from this exceptional group of contestants.

Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, a communications strategist; Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, a media consultant; Kofi Kakra Kusi, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority; Kofi Duah, an arts and entertainment journalist with Graphic Showbiz; Giesella, a model and beauty queen; Sefa, a talented musician; and Calista Amoateng, the reigning Miss Teen Tourism World 2022, brought their expertise to bear in making this momentous decision.

After hours of captivating engagements, Raphaelina emerged as the well-deserved winner of the competition, radiating grace and confidence. Joining her on the winners' podium was Petra Ama Agyeiwaa Kumi, who claimed the title of Miss Teen Tourism Earth Ghana 2023 as the first runner-up, while Junia Del and Keziah Barnes were awarded the titles of Miss Teen Tourism International Ghana 2023 and Miss Teen Tourism Globe 2023, respectively, as the second and third runners-up.

These four exceptional young ladies, with Raphaelina at the helm, will proudly represent Ghana as they embark on their journey to the international stage, participating in the highly anticipated Miss Teen Tourism World 2023.

Stacy Amoateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Networks, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their unwavering support throughout the competition. Encouraging the contestants to go the extra mile to ensure Ghana retains the title, she remarked, "Your mothers are proud of you, so kindly move forward and make them proud.

While it would bring us immense joy if the crown remains in Ghana, ultimately, it will find its place in your home. So, make your parents proud and make us proud."

Mrs. Amoateng elaborated on the decision to present more than one candidate, drawing inspiration from South Africa's strategic approach in the previous edition. She emphasized the importance of maximizing Ghana's chances of success by learning from South Africa's triumph, where they presented multiple candidates and secured multiple titles. Thus, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority, they introduced the agenda "Operation Host and Win," ensuring Ghana's crown remains on home soil.

Speaking to the media after the event, a confident Raphaelina expressed her optimism in winning the international title, highlighting her unwavering determination to work tirelessly toward her goal.

"I will continue to groom myself and present the very best version of myself," she remarked with conviction.