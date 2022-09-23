RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

M.I Abaga is off the market, ties knot in colorful traditional wedding ceremony

M.I Abaga joins a string of artists that have tied the knot this year. he recently revealed his plans to marry his longtime girlfriend Eniola Mafe whom he's been dating since December 2020.

The one naira hitmaker on Thursday, September 22 sealed his wish after both Eniola Mafe's family and his came together to join the couple in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

The plush ceremony took place in Lagos and saw a host of family members, friends, and some industry big wigs in attendance.

This year happens to be a season of tradition, culture, colors, and love. it has seen some entertainment creatives get hitched and tie the knot with their better half.

Months ago film producer and actress Rita Dominic slayed beautifully in a traditional ceremony with fiance Fidelis Anosike, Inidima Okoji also got swept on her feet by her American-based finace in a star-studded event.

