Dubbed ‘Enlightened’, the art exhibition which is a two-day event is slated for the 22nd and 23rd May at Lokko house in Osu-Accra where the new body of work will be on display for lovers of his work and patrons.

Top African artist Miickey Madu to unveil latest art collection this weekend Pulse Ghana

To Madu, this art experience, “Enlightened” is a form of individual observation, self-awareness/awakening higher thought process, soul strengthening and creativity expressed through a series of curated works of art as well as sound and based on original human experiences.

Speaking to Kwasy Danyels, the PR person to Madu and the entirety of the event, he stated: “This art exhibition is unique and distinct from others. It is more than an art exhibition, it is an unforgettable experience filled with lots of heart and soul. That’s an aesthetic reflection of Madu’s viewpoint of what the world should be.