RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Top African artist Miickey Madu to unveil latest art collection this weekend

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Art lovers ought to brace themselves for an unforgettable experience with Miickey Madu’s latest collection set to be released this weekend.

Miickey Madu to unveil latest art collection this weekend at Enlightened’ art exhibition
Miickey Madu to unveil latest art collection this weekend at Enlightened’ art exhibition Miickey Madu to unveil latest art collection this weekend at Enlightened’ art exhibition Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian based figurative artist Miickey Madu of Nigerian descent is set to unveil his latest art collection this weekend in a way never seen before.

Recommended articles

Dubbed ‘Enlightened’, the art exhibition which is a two-day event is slated for the 22nd and 23rd May at Lokko house in Osu-Accra where the new body of work will be on display for lovers of his work and patrons.

Top African artist Miickey Madu to unveil latest art collection this weekend
Top African artist Miickey Madu to unveil latest art collection this weekend Top African artist Miickey Madu to unveil latest art collection this weekend Pulse Ghana

To Madu, this art experience, “Enlightened” is a form of individual observation, self-awareness/awakening higher thought process, soul strengthening and creativity expressed through a series of curated works of art as well as sound and based on original human experiences.

Speaking to Kwasy Danyels, the PR person to Madu and the entirety of the event, he stated: “This art exhibition is unique and distinct from others. It is more than an art exhibition, it is an unforgettable experience filled with lots of heart and soul. That’s an aesthetic reflection of Madu’s viewpoint of what the world should be.

The event is opened to the public and is expected to have some big personalities as well.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people [afktravel]