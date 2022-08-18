The health walk had been on hold for the past two years due to the effects of the Corona Virus global pandemic, which halted all major activities from 2020 to 2021.
MJ the Comedian pulls over 10 thousand people to his Dashiki Health Walk
Ghanaian comedian and skit actor MJ the Comedian (real name Timothy Musah Junior Abaaddu) witnessed a massive turnout to the sixth edition of his annual health walk dubbed Dashiki walk with MJ the Comedian.
The comeback edition saw a massive crowd of over 10 thousand people walk alongside MJ the comedian. The walk started at the Trade Fair Centre at La, went through Independence Square, and ended at the La McDan town park.
An excited MJ thanked the masses for joining him on the health walk despite a hiatus of 2-years due to the pandemic. MJ the comedian is an award-winning comedian and comic actor, regarded as one of the best from Ghana.
See videos from the walk below.
