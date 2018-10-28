Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


138 films will be screened at 2018 African International Film Festival

138 films will be screened at 2018 African International FIlm Fetival in Lagos, Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A total of 138 movies will be screened at the eight edition of the African International Film Festival, AFRIFF.

In a chat with Pulse at the festival's programme launch, the founder of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude said 52 of the movies submitted across the African continent, are short films.

The festival founder saids for its eighth edition, “The Many Faces of Woman,” is the theme.

"The Many Faces of Woman", is a visual exploration of the portrayal of women in cinema that raises discussions on a central question; ‘What is Woman?' the statement said.

play (First Class entertainment)

Ude further revealed that Some of the selected films are made by female directors and/or about Women as central characters or protagonists while others are directed by male directors with their gaze on and interpretation of Woman.

In his words, AFRIFF's Artistic Director, - Newton L Aduaka, said "through this exercise, I hope an intersection of Male-Female gaze on Woman can be glimpsed and interrogated.”

The programme launch, which took place on November 25, 2018 at Twin Waters, featured the screening of the recently released ‘The Hate U Give’, starring Amandla Stenberg.

In his remarks, Jérôme Pasquier, the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, highlighted the immense contribution the French Embassy has given to the film festival, with hopes to continue with the very enriching partnership.

play

 

Laurent Polonceaux, the Consul General, commented on his enthusiasm with working with the festival whilst Amaechi Okobi emphasised on Access Bank’s devotion to the arts.

Opening with the visually arresting epic Western tale “Sew the Winter to My Skin” a tale that follows the myth of a South African bandit in pre-apartheid South Africa, 2018 AFIRFF will close with the highly anticipated “Nigerian Prince”, a Nigerian venture helmed by the capable Faraday Okoro.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Femi Odugbemi will join Whoopi Goldberg to choose 2019 Oscar winners Femi Odugbemi will join Whoopi Goldberg to choose 2019 Oscar winners
Here's why Gideon Okeke says there is no best actor Here's why Gideon Okeke says there is no best actor
Iretiola Doyle says she can be razz or elegant for a movie Iretiola Doyle says she can be razz or elegant for a movie
AMAA 2018: More than a celebration of Africa's movie best AMAA 2018: More than a celebration of Africa's movie best
RMD, Gideon Okeke, Isoken win big at AMAA 2018 in Kigali RMD, Gideon Okeke, Isoken win big at AMAA 2018 in Kigali
AMAA 2018: I've done well and hoping to win - Seun Ajayi AMAA 2018: I've done well and hoping to win - Seun Ajayi

Recommended Videos

Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
Ebo Whyte: There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright Ebo Whyte There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright



Top Articles

1 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
2 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
3 Best Ghanaian love movies These are the best 10 Ghanaian love movies...bullet
4 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood...bullet
5 Indian movies in Ghana Top 5 Indian movies that Ghanaians are...bullet
6 Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang attack Gabby...bullet
7 Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians...bullet
8 Rahim Banda Actor elected school prefect for Ghana...bullet
9 Femi Odugbemi will join Whoopi Goldberg to choose 2019...bullet
10 GMA 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa nominations announcedbullet

Related Articles

AFRIFF 2017 Alain Gomis’ "Félicité" brings event to a close

Movies

Read live updates and see pictures from the AMAA 2018 holding at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.
Live updates from AMAA 2018 in Kigali
AMAA honour late Chris Ekejimbe at 14th edition in Kigali
Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend
‘Hashtag’ to be premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on October 19
X
Advertisement