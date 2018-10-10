Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

3 reasons critics feel 'Venom' is not intriguing


'Venom' 3 reasons critics feel Marvel's movie adaptation is not intriguing

Three movie critics agreed on 3 different reasons the Marvel's 'Venom' isn’t as intriguing as expected.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Movie critics have given reasons they feel 'Venom', the Marvel adaptation by Ruben Fleischer, is not intriguing.

Three reviewers from The Hollywood Reporter, The Guardian and Gamesports, agreed on three reasons the movie isn’t as intriguing as expected.

While the critics agreed Venom appeared exactly the way many had viewed the villain in the comic book as against how the character was portrayed visually in Spiderman 3, they all feel Tom Hardy, who played the role of Eddie Brock didn’t bring his A-game to the movie.

Here are the three reasons critics feel Venom isn’t intriguing

Sloppy scenes

Gamesport movie reviewer, Mike Rougeau feels many scenes in Venom can’t be comprehended because its as a result of general sloppy bad filmmaking and more was expected from a Marvel comic book adaptation.

The tone, quality of Computer Generated Imagery, CGIs, is all over the place in the movie, the humour is awkward and all of the characters are shallow one note, uninteresting and unlikeable.

play Venom (The Guardian)

 

For The Guardian, Sony’s attempt to stake a claim with Venom lacks the deftness of the best.

The Guardian review further noted that Venom manages to be both rushed and laboured because it rattled through an agonising amount of setups before deciding on its split-personality buddy-comedy tone.

Guardian Peter Bradshaw thinks Venom had no real sense of fun compared to Thor: Ragnarok because it’s seemingly riddled with the poison of dullness.

In Todd Mccarthy’s review for The Hollywood reporter, Venom was described as an origin story that seems rote and unimaginative.

Mccarthy also feels the writing and filmmaking are boring without meaningful content.

For the reviewer, Venom looks like an imitator, a wannabe, not the real deal.

Tom Hardy

For Rougeau, Tom Hardy didn’t just get it right and his performance in Venom remains baffling.

play Tom Hardy (The Guardian)

 

Rougeau further said Tom Hardy didn’t impress the audience in the Venom despite playing the lead character, Eddie Brock. Unlike his performance in Mad Max, Hardy got the knocks for not bringing his A-game to fore in the Marvel movie. The reviewer further feels Hardy’s performance didn’t make up for the character he played in the movie.

In a review by The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw, Venom, which saw Tom Hardy playing a comedy infused villain character, is a clumsy, monolithic and fantastically boring superhero movie/entertainment franchise repetition.

Agreeing with Rougeau and Bradshaw, Mccarthy feels Hardy wasn’t in his best element.

Mccarthy noted that Hardy has always had a terrific screen bearing and presence, but playing Eddie Brock may be his least interesting role and performance.

Michelle Williams was under-used

In a review by Gamesport, Michelle William’s character, Anne Weying had little role to play but the reviewer feels there was no chemistry in the perceived relationship between herself and Tom Hardy.

3 reasons critics feel 'Venom' is not intriguing play Michelle Williams and Tom Hardy (IMDb)

 

The scene where Hardy’s character ate a live lobster while disrupting Michelle’s evening with her new date played by Reid Scott was another reason the reviewer feels Venom isn’t as intriguing as perceived.

For Bradshaw, Michelle Williams playing a smart lawyer, Anne Weying, in Venom appears to be an outrageously boring and submissive role. Bradshaw feels Williams could have been charged with more responsibility that what the role she got.

Just like Bradshaw, Mccarthy feels Williams has been excessively normalized in her role as Anne Weying.

The reviewer says the distinctive character which Williams usually convey is so lacking in the movie that it clearly shows none of the other characters popped.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Genevieve Nnaji: Actress signs deal with agency representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp Genevieve Nnaji Actress signs deal with agency representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp
‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’: Chibok girls tell their story in HBO's documentary (Video) ‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’ Chibok girls tell their story in HBO's documentary (Video)
Talent Factory: 20 students from Ghana, Nigeria begin training in film and TV production Talent Factory 20 students from Ghana, Nigeria begin training in film and TV production
VIDEO: Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000 VIDEO Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000
Viewer Discretion: Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
New Horror Movies: 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend

Recommended Videos

Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
Ebo Whyte: There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright Ebo Whyte There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright



Top Articles

1 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18 Kumawood movie...bullet
2 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
3 VIDEO Christiana Awuni chases Tracy Boakye over GHC10,000bullet
4 Genevieve Nnaji Actress signs deal with agency representing...bullet
5 New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet
6 ‘Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram’ Chibok girls tell...bullet
7 Talent Factory 20 students from Ghana, Nigeria begin...bullet
8 'Venom' 3 reasons critics feel Marvel's movie adaptation...bullet
9 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
10 Maame Swerwaa Here is everything you need to know...bullet

Top Videos

1 The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet

Movies

AMAA to host African Cinema Business Round Table in Kigali
AMAA 2018 Africa movie academy set to host African Cinema Business Round Table in Kigali
Ghana hosts 2018 Beijing top TV dramas and movies broadcasting season
5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
Relationship Tips 5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
“3 Suitors 1 Husband” to be staged at National Theatre September 22
“3 Suitors 1 Husband” Stage play to be staged at National Theatre September 22
X
Advertisement