Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

“3 Suitors 1 Husband” to be staged at National Theatre September 22


“3 Suitors 1 Husband” Stage play to be staged at National Theatre September 22

It stars Akorfa Adjeani Asiedu; a veteran who has been missed on our screens, Edinam Atatsi; another spectacular veteran known as 'Screen Goddess', the famous 'Taxi Driver' television series character Brimah Watara also known as 'Asterix', with the versatile young actor Robert Nana Kodua among others who are all poised to thrill the audience with some incomparable stage brilliance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
“3 Suitors 1 Husband” to be staged at National Theatre September 22 play

“3 Suitors 1 Husband” to be staged at National Theatre September 22

An unforgettable day to be recorded in the history of Ghana approaches with a stage play dubbed “3 Suitors 1 Husband” as it parades prolific film makers on one stage at the National Theatre on September 22, 2018.

It stars Akorfa Adjeani Asiedu; a veteran who has been missed on our screens, Edinam Atatsi; another spectacular veteran known as 'Screen Goddess', the famous 'Taxi Driver' television series character Brimah Watara also known as 'Asterix', with the versatile young actor Robert Nana Kodua among others who are all poised to thrill the audience with some incomparable stage brilliance.

play “3 Suitors 1 Husband” to be staged at National Theatre September 22

 

“3 Suitors 1 Husband” promises to entertain, reorient us of our origin as Ghanaians and ultimately educate us on different issues of life with some mind-blowing performances.

This event is being organised by Entertainment Republic in collaboration with National Theatre and directed by Maxwell Owusu.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Crazy Ride: The Ebo Whyte's 'one man show' returns this weekend Crazy Ride The Ebo Whyte's 'one man show' returns this weekend
'Lion Heart': Genevieve Nnaji's movie premieres at TIFF 2018 'Lion Heart' Genevieve Nnaji's movie premieres at TIFF 2018
Pulse List: 7 Kumawood actors we love to see on our TV screens Pulse List 7 Kumawood actors we love to see on our TV screens
Genevieve Nnaji: Actress, Peter Okoye join Nicole Kidman as expected guests at TIFF 2018 Genevieve Nnaji Actress, Peter Okoye join Nicole Kidman as expected guests at TIFF 2018
Rita Dominic: I like it when a movie role scares me - actress Rita Dominic I like it when a movie role scares me - actress
Congrats! Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang made Ghana proud at AMVCA Congrats! Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang made Ghana proud at AMVCA

Recommended Videos

Ebo Whyte: There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright Ebo Whyte There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright
Martha Ankomah: I never exchanged sex for a role with a movie director – Actress Martha Ankomah I never exchanged sex for a role with a movie director – Actress
Abraham Attah: I will feature in local movies only if they have a future – Actor Abraham Attah I will feature in local movies only if they have a future – Actor



Top Articles

1 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
2 Video Season 2 of 'Master and 3 Maids' premieres July 7 & 8bullet
3 Pulse List 5 awesome movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet
4 The only one New fascinating telenovelo "Mara" takes over the...bullet
5 Congrats! Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang made Ghana proud at AMVCAbullet
6 Movie Premiere Private screening of “Lucky” thrills ahead of...bullet
7 Lina Prior 5-year-old Ghanaian-Swiss actress wins award in...bullet
8 Street Boy? 5 things Strika’s management revealed about...bullet
9 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”,...bullet
10 Pulse List 7 Kumawood actors we love to see on our TV...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lucky official trailerbullet
2 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
3 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet

Movies

Lionheart Watch trailer for Genevieve Nnaji's new movie
Alhaji Abdul Salam Mumin
"Perfect Love" Venus Films Production denies stealing movie
Beasts of No Nation Strika ran away from school, he is not a beggar- manager
Nana Ama Mcbrown and Lydia Forson
Pulse List 6 female celebrities who have starred in movies this year 2018
X
Advertisement