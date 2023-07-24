5 biggest moments from 'Big Brother Naija' season 8 opening night
The 70-day drama-filled journey into Big Brother Naija 'All Stars' season 8 begins.
Returning as an all-star edition, the new season features 20 housemates from previous seasons, here are the highlights of the night:
Ebuka's exciting dairy room session with Biggie
The show seemed to have begun the same way it ended in the previous season with the host, Ebuka in the dairy room with Big Brother.
Great musical performances
Kcee kicked off the show with a great performance while Wande Coal ended the night on a high note, delivering his latest hits.
Kiddwaya offers Ceec ₦120 million
In just a few minutes of being in the house after his entry as the second housemate of the All-Stars season, Kiddwaya propositioned Ceec with a mouth-opening deal.
He offered to give her ₦120 million (which is the prize money) if she leaves the show immediately. Cee-c was quick to laugh it off, saying she doesn't trust men.
Squashed Beefs
The opening night witnessed two groundbreaking hugs that got the audience surprised based on previous misunderstandings between such parties. Cee-c and Alex hugged at the arrival of latter into the house.
This came as a shock because of the uncordial relationship between the two during their stay at the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala, as this is said to be the first public hug between the two in five years.
Flashy and eye-catching outfits
The opening night definitely delivered a lot of eye-catching outfits that got us talking. As usual, Ebuka delivered, kicking things off with a beautiful pink suit which is perfect for the ongoing barbie trend.
For his second look of the night, he pulled off an all purple traditional outfit made from aso-oke.
Winner of Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Season four Mercy Eke also stole the show with a dramatic outfit which people online have described as an elaborate carnival outfit.
Whitemoney held it down for the men, making his entrance in an all-white look fit for royalty.
It's just the beginning of what's to come with Big Brother Naija All Stars season eight. Catch the show on Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family and ShowMax.
