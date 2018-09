news

Almost every Ghanaian has fond memories of movies they saw when they were younger and some of the stars that were made in the era of the early 2000s.

A lot of more stars have been born, for which many are grateful. But like the lesson that the Sankofa adinkra symbol teaches, we should never forget our past.

Although some of these actors are in Ghana and willing to features in some movies, we still hardly see them.

Here are some Kumawood actors we love to see on our TV screens again and again:

Kofi Adu better known as Agya Koo

Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win

Salinko

AKwasi Boadu, popularly known as Akrobeto is one of the versatile actors reining in the kumawood screens.

Kwaku Manu

Bill Asamoah