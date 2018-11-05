Adesua Etomi explains how she finds it easy to cry in movies

news

Adesua Etomi Wellington has explained how she goes about crying in movies.

On Monday, November 5, 2018, Adesua made the explanation while responding to a Twitter user, Taiwo Victoria, who wanted to know how she finds it comfortable crying in many of her roles.

"@AdesuaEtomiW I'm rewatching your movies and I just want to know how you cry in your scenes like it looks so so real. Sorry if it's an odd request," the Twitter user asked.

Responding, she simply said, 'Lol, I just put myself in my characters headspace.'

The actress and wife to singer cum actor, Banky W, starred as 'Kemi Salami,' in Kemi Adetiba's movie, 'King of Boys.'

Adesua is noted for her roles in movies like 'Falling,' 'Knocking on Heaven's Door,' 'Wedding Party,' '10 days in Sun city,''The Arbitration,'and 'Á soldier's story.'