Dubbed "Judas and Delilah" Covid-19 edition, the play seeks to bring together top Ghanaian celebrities to join the campaign in fighting stigmatization towards person infected with the virus.

The campaign according to the award winning playwright would also bring on board some respectable religious leaders including Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer Buckle, the Archbishop of Cape Coast and Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu (Dr), the National Chief Imam, Political Leaders, Academia and many others.

In an interview, the Playwright said the play would serve as a tool that appeal to the emotions of people to end stigmatization and also encourage them to abide by the measures put in place by the government to aid the fight against the virus.

Growing Numbers

"Considering the growing numbers of theatre and entertainment lovers in Ghana, I am certain that the play would give hope to the people and deal with issues of stigmatization," he said.

Pacesetters

As the pacesetters of live virtual play with a record of 3.5million views on social media, the Playwright is of the belief that storytelling and theatre can be used to convey critical messages about COVID-19.

Partnership

Globe Productions partnered with prudent organizations such AirtelTigo, Nobel International Business School, Ghana National Association of Teachers and the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications who had similar plans of embarking on a campaign against stigmatization. Playwright Latif Abubakar explained that partnership offers an opportunity to reach a wider audience and make great impact.

“Considering the impact of theatre in Ghana and beyond, partnering to execute a project like this is a social good investment for all parties.” He said.

The Play

“Judas and Delilah” is a comedy play that tells how a crook of a Doctor carelessly spreads Covid-19 among his lovers. One of the lovers Delilah plans a revenge on the Doctor. Another lover Jezebel appears to worsen issues at his clinic. Who wins the battle of traitors, the Doctor, Judas, Delilah or Jezebel?

The play which features actors, Adjetey Annan and Naa Ashorkor is also partnered by the Nobel International School and the Ghana Pharma Awards. The play will be streamed live via the Playwright's YouTube page, _Latif Abubakar_ as well as the Ministry of Information's Facebook page on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 8:00pm prompt.