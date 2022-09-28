Africa Movie Academy Awards: Ghana’s Borga tops nomination list

Speaking on behalf of the president of the AMAA Shaibu Husseini revealed that the Jury sat for over ten days for selection in Documentary films, animations, features and short stories.

The Ghanaian feature film ‘Borga’ topped the nominations list with 15 nods. South Africa’s ‘Surviving Gaza’ follows closely with 14 nominations.

Tanzania’s ‘Tug of war’ landed 12 nominations, while Uganda’s ‘Tembele’ and Nigeria’s ‘Man of God’ packed nominations in nine categories.

The feature film, Borga, which is a collaboration of Ghanaian and German creatives, was nominated for some major awards including the overall Best Film, Best Film in an African Language, Best Director, Achievement in Screenplay, Cinematography, Visual Effects, Screenplay and Production Design.

Eugene Boateng who also doubles as the Associate Producer was nominated for the Best Actor in

Leading Role.

The actor has already won the German Screen Actors Award for best actor in a leading role with the film.

Adjetey Anang scored a nomination in the Best Actor in Supporting Role category while actress Lydia Forson landed a nomination in the Best Actress in Supporting Role category.

Emmanuel Afffadzi was nominated for the Best Young/Promising Actor award. Director York Fabian Raabe was nominated for the Best Director Award and the First Feature by a Director award.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian film ‘Road To My Father’s Compound’ was also nominated in five categories.

Aaron Adatsi was nominated for the Best Actor in Lead Role while his co-star Bless Fortune scored a nomination for Best Actress in Lead Role.

The director Benedict Yeboah was nominated for the First Feature by a Director award.

‘Road To My Father’s Compound’ also landed a spot in the Best Achievement in Cinematography and Best Achievement in Screenplay categories respectively.