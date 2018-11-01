news

For the second time in a row, the French Embassy in Nigeria will be joining forces with Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF.

The French Embassy has revealed schedule for the second edition of the French Days during the film festival scheduled to commence in 10 days time.

According to a statement by the French Embassy, the French Days will take place at the Genesis cinemas inside Lekki Palms between November 12, 2018 and November 13, 2018.

ALSO READ: AFRIFF 2018 kicks off with programme launch in Lagos

For the two days, a selection of four premium French movies will be premiered.

The embassy further said the four movies will be screened at no cost to the public or individual wishing to see the movies.

All the movies, according to the French embassy, will be in French with English subtitles or dubbed in English.

Also expected to attend the French Days during AFRIFF is a delegation of high level French professionals, working in the fields of production, distribution and public funding.

The delegation will participate in the two panel-discussions scheduled for November 12, 2018 between 4.30 and 6.30pm.

ALSO READ: 140 films will be screened at 2018 AFRIFF

The participants and discussants will share ideas with the highest Nigerian representatives of the movie and cultural’ sector.

Among the delegation, we will welcome a Director, Olivier Ayache-Vidal, who will present his first feature “The Teacher”, on November 12 at 7pm.