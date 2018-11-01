Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


AFRIFF 2018: All the details you need to know about 'French Days'

The French Embassy has revealed schedule for the second edition of the French Days during AFRIFF scheduled to commence in 10 days time.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
AFRIFF 2018: All the details you need about 'French Days' play

French Days will return for the second year during AFRIFF 2018

(AFRIFF)

For the second time in a row, the French Embassy in Nigeria will be joining forces with Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF.

The French Embassy has revealed schedule for the second edition of the French Days during the film festival scheduled to commence in 10 days time.

According to a statement by the French Embassy, the French Days will take place at the Genesis cinemas inside Lekki Palms between November 12, 2018 and November 13, 2018.

ALSO READ: AFRIFF 2018 kicks off with programme launch in Lagos

For the two days, a selection of four premium French movies will be premiered.

The embassy further said the four movies will be screened at no cost to the public or individual wishing to see the movies.

play (AFRIFF)

 

All the movies, according to the French embassy, will be in French with English subtitles or dubbed in English.

Also expected to attend the French Days during AFRIFF is a delegation of high level French professionals, working in the fields of production, distribution and public funding.

play (AFRIFF)

The delegation will participate in the two panel-discussions scheduled for November 12, 2018 between 4.30 and 6.30pm.

ALSO READ: 140 films will be screened at 2018 AFRIFF

The participants and discussants will share ideas with the highest Nigerian representatives of the movie and cultural’ sector.

Among the delegation, we will welcome a Director, Olivier Ayache-Vidal, who will present his first feature “The Teacher”, on November 12 at 7pm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

AMAA 2019: Organisers call for entry for 15th edition AMAA 2019: Organisers call for entry for 15th edition
HBO picks Naomi Watts for lead role in 'Game of Thrones' prequel HBO picks Naomi Watts for lead role in 'Game of Thrones' prequel
Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore
Frank Rajah Breaks silence on AMAA 2018 win Frank Rajah Breaks silence on AMAA 2018 win
AFRIFF 2018: Here are the 140 films to be screened at festival AFRIFF 2018: Here are the 140 films to be screened at festival
I won't kiss an actor with mouth odour on set - Ini Edo I won't kiss an actor with mouth odour on set - Ini Edo

Recommended Videos

Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore
Kumawood: Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti Kumawood Ghanaians are talking about this movie with Lil Win & Shugatiti
The NUN: 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend



Top Articles

1 Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymorebullet
2 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
3 Frank Rajah Breaks silence on AMAA 2018 winbullet
4 AFRIFF 2018: Here are the 140 films to be screened at festivalbullet
5 Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekendbullet
6 Viewer Discretion Ghanaians are talking about this R18...bullet
7 HBO picks Naomi Watts for lead role in 'Game of Thrones'...bullet
8 Best Ghanaian love movies These are the best 10 Ghanaian...bullet
9 ‘Hashtag’ to be premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on...bullet
10 "Sidechic Gang" New movie starring Nana Ama McBrown,...bullet

Related Articles

AFRIFF 2018: Here are the 140 films to be screened at festival
140 films will be screened at 2018 African International Film Festival
AFRIFF 2017 Alain Gomis’ "Félicité" brings event to a close

Top Videos

1 Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymorebullet
2 The NUN 5 horror movies to watch with bae this weekendbullet
3 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
4 Video Ameyaw TVbullet
5 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood moviesbullet

Movies

140 films will be screened at 2018 African International Film Festival
Femi Odugbemi, Whoopi Goldberg to choose 2019 Oscar winners
Femi Odugbemi will join Whoopi Goldberg to choose 2019 Oscar winners
Here's why Gideon Okeke says there is no best actor
Here's why Gideon Okeke says there is no best actor
Iretiola Doyle says she can be razz or elegant for a movie
Iretiola Doyle says she can be razz or elegant for a movie
X
Advertisement