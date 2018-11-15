AFRIFF 2018: John Njamah, Nse Ikpe Etim others attend day 4

news

The fourth day of the 2018 African International Film Festival, AFRIFF had John Njamah and Nse Ikpe Etim in attendance at the Genesis Cinema.

The Nollywood filmmaker and actor, joined their colleagues in Nigeria and others from foreign countries to participate in the day's industry session themed Genre Filmmaking.

The industry session began with the screening of Tokoloshe after which the session's discussion with Dumi Gumbi and CJ Obasi

Other practitioners spotted at day 2 are Jide Awobona, Kiki Omeili, Uzodinma Okpechi and Charles Novia.

Filmmakers, movie stars and other practitioners of the movie industry gathered for series of panels and round table discussions for the day at AFRIFF.

Other Nigerian movie stars that have graced the AFRIFF 2018 include Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Wole Ojo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, Mildred Okwo, Charles Novia, Jafextra

Every year, AFRIFF offers an opportunity for array of movies to be screened during the festival's seven-day run as it hosts competitions in several categories including short films, feature films, documentaries, animated films, and short films made by film students.

The first edition of the film festival took place in Port Harcourt 2010, while the 2013 and 2014 editions were held in Calabar.

Lagos has hosted it three times, first in 2011 and then the last three editions in 2015, 2016 and 2017.