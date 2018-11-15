Pulse.com.gh logo
AFRIFF 2018: John Njamah, Nse Ikpe Etim others attend day 4

Nse Ikpe Etim and John Njamah were two of the prominent faces that attended the day four session of the ongoing Africa International Film Festival in Lagos, Nigeria.

AFRIFF 2018: John Njamah, Nse Ikpe Etim others attend day 4 play

A representative of AFRIFF and Nse Ikpe Etim at Day four of AFRIFF 2018

(AFRIFF)

The fourth day of the 2018 African International Film Festival, AFRIFF had John Njamah and Nse Ikpe Etim in attendance at the Genesis Cinema.

The Nollywood filmmaker and actor, joined their colleagues in Nigeria and others from foreign countries to participate in the day's industry session themed Genre Filmmaking.

ALSO READ: AFRIFF 2018: Kunle Afolayan, Mahmood Ali-Balogun attend day 2

The industry session began with the screening of Tokoloshe after which the session's discussion with Dumi Gumbi and CJ Obasi

play Dumi Gumbi and CJ Obasi (AFRIFF)

 

Other practitioners spotted at day 2 are Jide Awobona, Kiki Omeili, Uzodinma Okpechi and Charles Novia.

play Nse Ikpe Etim and a colleague at AFRIFF (AFRIFF)

Filmmakers, movie stars and other practitioners of the movie industry gathered for series of panels and round table discussions for the day at AFRIFF.

play John Njamah (middle) and Uzodinma Okpechi (right) at AFRIFF (AFRIFF)

 

Other Nigerian movie stars that have graced the AFRIFF 2018 include Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Wole Ojo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, Mildred Okwo, Charles Novia, Jafextra

play John Njamah and a festivalia at AFRIFF (AFRIFF)

Every year, AFRIFF offers an opportunity for array of movies to be screened during the festival's seven-day run as it hosts competitions in several categories including short films, feature films, documentaries, animated films, and short films made by film students.

play Festivalias at the AFRIFF 2018 (AFRIFF)

 

The first edition of the film festival took place in Port Harcourt 2010, while the 2013 and 2014 editions were held in Calabar.

Lagos has hosted it three times, first in 2011 and then the last three editions in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

