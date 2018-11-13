AFRIFF 2018: Kunle Afolayan, Mahmood Ali-Balogun attend day 2

news

Filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan and Mahmood Ali-Balogun joined discussion on international co-production with Nigeria at the second day of the African International Film Festival, AFRIFF.

The filmmakers joined Eric Garandeau, Olivier Ayache Vidal, and Baba Agba for the roundtable discussion that opened the French Day.

Afolayan and Ali-Balogun are top Nigerian filmmakers who are faces at international film festivals around the world.

The second day of the ongoing AFRIFF kicked off with the presentation and premiere of final films by the young filmmakers that participated in the Accelerate filmmakers project powered by Access Bank.

The event was closely followed by a session handled by British Council, Portmouth and Lagos State University.

The session had Dr Abayomi Bello, Dr Babafemi Babatope, Rebecca Belinger and Neil Hunt discussing about the best practice for film production course design.

The second day which had screening of 15 movies that included short stories, documentaries and feature films, ended with conversations with Francis Nébot, Jean Christophe Baubiat, Rosana Hart, Opeyemi Ajayi and Moses Babatope on content circulation between France and Nigeria.

Every year, AFRIFF offers an opportunity for array of movies to be screened during the festival's seven-day run as it hosts competitions in several categories including short films, feature films, documentaries, animated films, and short films made by film students.

The first edition of the film festival took place in Port Harcourt 2010, while the 2013 and 2014 editions were held in Calabar.

Lagos has hosted it three times, first in 2011 and then the last three editions in 2015, 2016 and 2017.