Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


AFRIFF 2018: Kunle Afolayan, Mahmood Ali-Balogun attend day 2

Afolayan and Ali-Balogun are top Nigerian filmmakers who attend international film festivals around the world.

  • Published:
AFRIFF 2018: Kunle Afolayan, Mahmood Ali-Balogun attend day 2 play

Kunle Afolayan at the AFRIFF 2018

(AFRIFF)

Filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan and Mahmood Ali-Balogun joined discussion on international co-production with Nigeria at the second day of the African International Film Festival, AFRIFF.

The filmmakers joined Eric Garandeau, Olivier Ayache Vidal, and Baba Agba for the roundtable discussion that opened the French Day.

ALSO READ: AFRIFF 2018: Peter Obi, Omotola attend opening night

Afolayan and Ali-Balogun are top Nigerian filmmakers who are faces at international film festivals around the world.

play Ike Nnaebue and Mahmood Ali-Balogun (AFRIFF)

The second day of the ongoing AFRIFF kicked off with the presentation and premiere of final films by the young filmmakers that participated in the Accelerate filmmakers project powered by Access Bank.

The event was closely followed by a session handled by British Council, Portmouth and Lagos State University.

play Speakers at the session (AFRIFF)

 

The session had Dr Abayomi Bello, Dr Babafemi Babatope, Rebecca Belinger and Neil Hunt discussing about the best practice for film production course design.

The second day which had screening of 15 movies that included short stories, documentaries and feature films, ended with conversations with Francis Nébot, Jean Christophe Baubiat, Rosana Hart, Opeyemi Ajayi and Moses Babatope on content circulation between France and Nigeria.

play Collette Otuosho (AFRIFF)

 

Every year, AFRIFF offers an opportunity for array of movies to be screened during the festival's seven-day run as it hosts competitions in several categories including short films, feature films, documentaries, animated films, and short films made by film students.

play Guests at one of the sessions at AFRIFF day 2 (AFRIFF)

 

The first edition of the film festival took place in Port Harcourt 2010, while the 2013 and 2014 editions were held in Calabar.

Lagos has hosted it three times, first in 2011 and then the last three editions in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Photos: Strika receives citation for his role in "Beasts Of No Nation" Photos: Strika receives citation for his role in "Beasts Of No Nation"
Peter Obi, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, attend AFRIFF 2018 opening night Peter Obi, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, attend AFRIFF 2018 opening night
Fred Amugi, others to feature in new 'Kumkum Bhagya' Fred Amugi, others to feature in new 'Kumkum Bhagya'
Reggie Rockstone cuts off his dreadlocks for movie role Reggie Rockstone cuts off his dreadlocks for movie role
Mo Abudu engages Yemi Solade, Omawumi, Lala Akindoju for new movie, 'Oloture' Mo Abudu engages Yemi Solade, Omawumi, Lala Akindoju for new movie, 'Oloture'
Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu says Blossom Chukwujekwu is a delight to work with on movie set Filmmaker, Jade Osiberu says Blossom Chukwujekwu is a delight to work with on movie set

Recommended Videos

Support Ghanaian movies, Chinese movies don't use English -Lilwin Support Ghanaian movies, Chinese movies don't use English -Lilwin
Rosemond Brown wins Most Promising Actress award Rosemond Brown wins Most Promising Actress award
Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore



Related Articles

Peter Obi, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, attend AFRIFF 2018 opening night
AFRIFF 2018: All the details you need to know about 'French Days'
AFRIFF 2018: Here are the 140 films to be screened at festival
140 films will be screened at 2018 African International Film Festival

Movies

Claire Foy takes a new role as 'The girl in the spider web'
'The Crown' star, Claire Foy takes a new role as 'The girl in the spider web'
Vince Gilligan is working on a 'Breaking Bad' movie
Vince Gilligan is working on a 'Breaking Bad' movie
Robert Peters, Rogers Ofime release 'MakeRoom' trailer
Robert Peters, Rogers Ofime release trailer of new movie, 'MakeRoom'
Iretiola Doyle says she can be razz or elegant for a movie
8 important things Iretiola Doyle told Pulse about her career
X
Advertisement