Peter Obi, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, attend AFRIFF 2018 opening night

Peter Obi and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde were two of the dignitaries that attended the opening night of the 2018 AFRIFF.

  • Published:
AFRIFF 2018: Peter Obi, Omotola attend opening night play

Chioma Ude, Peter Obi (3rd from left) and Sijumoto boss, Sijubomi Ogundele

(Pule/Gbenga Bada)

Peter Obi, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde led movie buffs and festivalias to the opening night of the 2018 Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF.

The film festival kicked off in Lagos state, Nigeria on Sunday, November 10, 2018.

The opening night which held at Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, was attended by the founder of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Gideon Okeke, Hilda Dokubo, Ego Boyo and Clarence Chukwurah.

ALSO READ: 140 films will be screened at 2018 AFRIFF

Other dignitaries include filmmakers and film entrepreneurs such as Ini Edo, Ken Erics, Femi Jacobs, Francis Nwochei, Fred Amata, Uru Eke, Sylvia Oluchi, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Emeka Ossai, Shaibu Husseini and Charles Novia.

play Kemi Lala Akindoju and Chioma Ude (Pulse/Gbenga Bada)

 

This year, the opening night was made memorable with the 2-hour feature film by Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, ‘ew the Winter to my skin.’

play Ego Boyo, Kemi Lala Akindoju and Chioma Ude (Pulse/Gbenga Bada)

 

This year's film line-up includes a host of entries from Francophone filmmakers as a fulfilment of organisers' wish to honour France and La Francophonie in a long-term vision of artistic collaborations and partnerships.

play Ken Erics, Clarion Chukwurah, Fred Amata and Francis Onwochei. (Pulse/Gbenga Bada)

 

As is tradition, an array of movies will be screened during the festival's seven-day run as it hosts competitions in several categories including short films, feature films, documentaries, animated films, and short films made by film students.

play Femi Jacobs and a guest (Pulse/Gbenga Bada)

The first edition of the film festival took place in Port Harcourt 2010, while the 2013 and 2014 editions were held in Calabar.

Lagos has hosted it three times, first in 2011 and then the last three editions in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

