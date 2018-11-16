AFRIFF 2018: Rita Dominic, Lala Akindoju speak on day 5

news

Rita Dominic and Lala Akindoju represented women in arts when they spoke at a session on the fifth day of the 2018 African International Film Festival, AFRIFF at the Genesis Cinema.

The movie stars, joined women from different spheres of life to participate in the day's industry session themed Women in Arts.

The industry session created a conversation in association with The Lagos Fringe Festival, which kicked off on the third day of the AFRIFF 2018.

Other speakers at the session are Stephanie Busari, Kemi Dasilva- Ibru, Ijeoma Ndukwe and Brenda Uphopho, the facilitator of the session.

Dominic and Akindoju spoke about storytelling for advocacy against gender based violence as Brenda Uphopho shared her rape story in a short movie.

Other practitioners spotted at day 2 are Jide Awobona, Kiki Omeili, Uzodinma Okpechi and Charles Novia.

Filmmakers, movie stars and other practitioners of the movie industry gathered for series of panels and round table discussions for the day at AFRIFF.

Other Nigerian movie stars that have graced the AFRIFF 2018 include Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Wole Ojo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, Mildred Okwo, Charles Novia, Jafextra

Every year, AFRIFF offers an opportunity for array of movies to be screened during the festival's seven-day run as it hosts competitions in several categories including short films, feature films, documentaries, animated films, and short films made by film students.

The first edition of the film festival took place in Port Harcourt 2010, while the 2013 and 2014 editions were held in Calabar.

Lagos has hosted it three times, first in 2011 and then the last three editions in 2015, 2016 and 2017.