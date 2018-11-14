AFRIFF 2018: Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe Etim spice up day 3

news

On Tuesday, November 10, 2018, Rita Dominic and Nse Ikpe Etim spiced up the third day of the African International Film Festival, AFRIFF when they showed up at the Genesis Cinema.

The Nollywood movie stars joined their colleagues in Nigeria and others from foreign countries to participate in the day's industry session themed Creative Content Conference.

Other practitioners spotted at day 2 are Wole Ojo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, Mildred Okwo, Uzodinma Okpechi, Charles Novia, Jafextra and Jide Awobona.

Filmmakers, movie stars and other practitioners of the movie industry gathered for series of panels and round table discussions for the day.

Topics covered by the attendees, discussants and panelists include 'Exporting African Culture-meet the Directors;' 'Distribution- Content as we know it;' 'Digital Revolution;' 'Funding and Nollywood Co-Production.'

Lagos fringe opening/French embassy cocktail

The Lagos fringe festival opened on the third day of AFRIFF inside the Terra Kulture.

The opening ceremony, which was in partnership with AFRIFF also witnessed guests been treated to cocktail by the French Embassy.

The event witnessed a stage performance, Color Me Pink - a dance-drama advocating for an understanding of and a collective fight to defeat [breast] cancer - while awards presented to Access bank and Terra kulture for their priceless contributions to the art and film industry.

Every year, AFRIFF offers an opportunity for array of movies to be screened during the festival's seven-day run as it hosts competitions in several categories including short films, feature films, documentaries, animated films, and short films made by film students.

The first edition of the film festival took place in Port Harcourt 2010, while the 2013 and 2014 editions were held in Calabar.

Lagos has hosted it three times, first in 2011 and then the last three editions in 2015, 2016 and 2017.