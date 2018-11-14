Pulse.com.gh logo
AFRIFF 2018: Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe Etim spice up day 3

Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe Etim are some of the faces that attended the day two session of the ongoing Africa International Film Festival in Lagos, Nigeria.

AFRIFF 2018: Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe Etim spice up day 3 play

Rita Dominic and Nse Ikpe Etim at the AFRIFF

(AFRIFF)

On Tuesday, November 10, 2018, Rita Dominic and Nse Ikpe Etim spiced up the third day of the African International Film Festival, AFRIFF when they showed up at the Genesis Cinema.

The Nollywood movie stars joined their colleagues in Nigeria and others from foreign countries to participate in the day's industry session themed Creative Content Conference.

ALSO READ: AFRIFF 2018: Kunle Afolayan, Mahmood Ali-Balogun attend day 2

Other practitioners spotted at day 2 are Wole Ojo, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, Mildred Okwo, Uzodinma Okpechi, Charles Novia, Jafextra and Jide Awobona.

play Nse Ikpe Etim at AFRIFF (AFRIFF)

 

Filmmakers, movie stars and other practitioners of the movie industry gathered for series of panels and round table discussions for the day.

play Bimbo Akintola and Wole Ojo at AFRIFF (AFRIFF)

 

Topics covered by the attendees, discussants and panelists include 'Exporting African Culture-meet the Directors;' 'Distribution- Content as we know it;' 'Digital Revolution;' 'Funding and Nollywood Co-Production.'

play Rita Dominic (AFRIFF)

Lagos fringe opening/French embassy cocktail

The Lagos fringe festival opened on the third day of AFRIFF inside the Terra Kulture.

play Rita Dominic and Jade Osiberu and other festivalias. (AFRIFF)

 

The opening ceremony, which was in partnership with AFRIFF also witnessed guests been treated to cocktail by the French Embassy.

AFRIFF 2018: 30 Nigerian films made it to final selection play Wole Ojo and Mahmood Ali-Balogun (AFRIFF)

 

The event witnessed a stage performance, Color Me Pink - a dance-drama advocating for an understanding of and a collective fight to defeat [breast] cancer - while awards presented to Access bank and Terra kulture for their priceless contributions to the art and film industry.

play Festivalias at AFRIFF 2018 (AFRIFF)

Every year, AFRIFF offers an opportunity for array of movies to be screened during the festival's seven-day run as it hosts competitions in several categories including short films, feature films, documentaries, animated films, and short films made by film students.

play Mildred Okwo and a guest at AFRIFF (AFRIFF)

 

The first edition of the film festival took place in Port Harcourt 2010, while the 2013 and 2014 editions were held in Calabar.

play Jafextra at AFRIFF (AFRIFF)

 

Lagos has hosted it three times, first in 2011 and then the last three editions in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

