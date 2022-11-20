RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ahuofe Patri dismisses rumors of romantic involvement between Kwabena Kwabena

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has denied allegations about a possible amorous relationship between her and High-life singer, Kwabena Kwabena.




Mr. smoothness Kwabena Kwabena has equally debunked this allegation on several platforms.

The Coco Brown TV series star in a recent appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz show, Ahuofe Patri has rebuffed ever being involved romantically with the Asor hitmaker.

Ahuofe Patri, stated that she doesn’t even “know” the singer as much as the media and tabloids speculate.

“I don’t even know him like that. The whole thing was a surprise to me and everybody. It was news to me too because I don’t know where all that came from. They were all created in people’s minds,” she stated.

I’d say I know him just as I know Wendy Shay. I have met him too, just as I have met you, Abeiku. We are all in the entertainment industry.”

