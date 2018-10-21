Pulse.com.gh logo
AMAA 2018: I've done well and hoping to win - Seun Ajayi

Seun Ajayi announced that he is honoured to be nominated and so glad about attending the AMAAs.

AMAA 2018: I've done well and hoping to win - Seun Ajayi play

Seun Ajayi

(Sircum Cloud)

Seun Ajayi aka Dayo is without doubts so excited about the 2018 African Movie Academy Awards. And we have proof.

With a nomination for the Best Supporting actor in a lead role, the Ojukokoro star is over the moon as she can't wait to get to the venue of the awards ceremony scheduled to hold tonight, October 20, 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda.

play

In an exclusive chat with Pulse before the ceremony, the actor a

ALSO READ: AMAA 2018: Kunle Afolayan, Aki, Gideon Okeke arrive Kigali

He said, "As an actor who has worked in this industry for a while, I am very honoured to be nominated for this award, specifically for the category. I mean, this is an award that has been on for long time , so it has credibility, so to be nominated is a win already. I am honestly just glad.

I feel it will give a leap to my career obviously because of the attachment that the nominees attach to this awards ceremony."

Ajayi is aiming at getting the AMA Award as a first time nominee alongside Gideon Okeke, who is also a first time nominee.

ALSO READ: Complete list of AMAA 2018 nominees

Continuing, he said, "I am expecting and hoping to win. I know that other guys are actors that I know, talking about Gideon Okeke, Akah Nani and others and these are actors who pay attention to work, which I try to do myself. I think I put my heart and soul into Ojukokoro, so I'm hoping for the best. If I don't get it, it's fine but I am hoping to win."

Seun Ajayi is nominated in the same category alongside Lionel Newton for the movie, Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll; Akah Nani for the movie, Banana Island Ghost; Richard Lukunku for his role in Lucky Specials; and Gideon Okeke for his role in Cross Roads.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

