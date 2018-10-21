Read live updates and see pictures from the AMAA 2018 holding at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.
Here is the complete list of winners at the sixth edition of the annual Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
Dem Dem – Senegal/Belgium
Zenith – Cameroun/USA
It Rains on Ouga – Burkina Faso
In Shadows – Kenya
Coat of Harm – Nigeria
Tikitat Soulima – Morocco (WINNER)
Nice, Very Nice – Algeria
Visions (Shaitan, Buruja, Brood) – Nigeria
Fallou – Senegal
Still Water Runs Deep – Nigeria/USA
Group Photo – Nigeria
Belly Flop – South Africa (WINNER)
Untitled – Ghana
Crush – Nigeria
Bigger Than Africa – Nigeria/USA
Winnie – South Africa
Boxing Libreville – Gabon
Silas – South Africa/Kenya
When Babies Don’t Come – South Africa
Uncertain Future – Burundi (WINNER)
We Came In Sprint Carts – South Africa
Mansoor – Nigeria
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa (WINNER)
Icheke Oku – Nigeria
Agwaetiti Obiuto – Nigeria
Nyasaland – Malawi
Tunu – Tanzania
Minister – Nigeria/Italy
Alexandra – Nigeria/USA (WINNER)
Low Lifes And High Hopes – Nigeria/Austria
Torments of Love (Guadeloupe) (WINNER)
Baby Steps (USA)
Intercept (USA)
Evolutionary Blues (USA)
Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados) (WINNER)
Sammy Davis Jr. – I’ve Got To Be Me (USA)
Angelica (Puerto Rico) (WINNER)
Love Jacked (Canada)
Charlie: La Vie Magnifique Charlie (USA)
Kada River
Five Fingers For Marseille (WINNER)
Tatu
In My Country
Cross Roads
Icheke Oku
Cross Roads
Esohe
Five Fingers For Marseille
Isoken (WINNER)
Siembamba
Icheke Oku (WINNER)
Five Fingers For Marseille
Esohe
The Road To Sunshine
The Lost Café
The Road To Sunshine
Hotel Called Memory (WINNER)
Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Sidechic Gang
Siembamba
Icheke Oku
Lucky Specials (WINNER)
Esohe
Kada River
Patrick Dibuah – Banana Island Ghost
Austin Enabulele – In My Country
Cindy Sanyu – Bella
Anine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux) (WINNER)
Maurice Paige – Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Nichole Ozioma Banna – Icheke Oku
Zainab Balogun – Sylva
Seun Ajayi – Ojukokoro
Lionel Newton – Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Akah Nani – Banana Island Ghost
Richard Lukunku – Lucky Specials
Gideon Okeke – Cross Roads (WINNER)
Cross Roads
In My Country
Isoken (WINNER)
Hotel Called Memory
Ojukokoro
Lost Café
Icheke Oku
Sidechic Gang – Ghana
Banana Island Ghost – Nigeria (WINNER)
The Adventures Of Supermama – South Africa
Koko: The Box TV – Nigeria
Kate Henshaw- Roti
Reine Swart – Siembamba
Okawa Shaznay –In My Country
Dakore Egbuson – Isoken (WINNER)
Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson and Sika Osei – Sidechic Gang
Mariam Phiri – The Road To Sunrise
Tunde Aladese – Lost Café
Joselyn Dumas – Potato Potahto
My Mothers Story –Flora Suya- Malawi
Ogwuetiti Obiuto – Onyeka Nwelue – Nigeria
Five Fingers for Marseilles- Michael Mathews- South Africa (WINNER)
Isoken – Jadesola Osiberu- Nigeria
18 Hours – Njue Kevin – Kenya
Banana Island Ghost – BB Sasore- Nigeria
The Blessed Vost – Sefia Djama – Algeria
The Road To Sunshine
Five Fingers For Marseille (WINNER)
The Lost Café
The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
Siembamba
Jade Osiberu – Isoken
Michael Mathews- Five Fingers For Marseilles
Frank Rajah Arase – In My Country (WINNER)
Safia Djama- The Blessed Vost
Oluseyi Siwoku – Cross Roads
Shemu Joyah- Road to Sunshine
Darrell Roodt- Siembamba
Akin Omotosho- Hotel Called Memory
Peter Kofi Sedufia – Sidechic Gang
The Lost Café – Kenneth Gyang
Isoken – Nigeria
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa
In My Country – Nigeria
The Blessed Vost- Algeria
Cross Roads – Nigeria
Road to Sunshine – Malawi
Siembamba – South Africa
Hotel Called Memory – Nigeria
Sidechic Gang – Ghana
Lost Café – Kenneth Gyang
Sika Osei – In Line
Sivenathi Mabuya – Lucky Specials
Rahama Sadau – Hakkunde
Toyin Abraham- Esohe
Joke Silva – Potato Potahto (WINNER)
Vuyo Dabula – Five Fingers For Marseille
Richard Mofe Damijo – Cross Roads (WINNER)
Sam Dede – In My Country
Sani Bouajla – The Blessed Vost
OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto
Chris Attoh – Esohe
Oros Mampofu – Lucky Specials
Frank Donga – Hakkunde
The Road To Sunshine
Tatu
Hotel Called Memory (WINNER)
Isoken
Siembamba
Hotel Called Memory (WINNER)
Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Lucky Specials
The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
Siembamba
The Women
Potato Potahto
Ojukokoro
Five Fingers For Marseille
Hakkunde (WINNER)
The Lost Café