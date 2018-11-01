AMAA 2019: Organisers call for entry for 15th edition

news

Organisers of the Africa Movies Academy Awards, AMAA, have called for entries from film makers ahead of the 15th edition.

This is in preparation for the movie awards set to hold in 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria.

A statement by AMAA said entries have officially opened for movies made in the space of time under review (November 2017 to December 2018).

"Entries have officially opened for movies made in the space of time under review (November 2017 to December 2018) that will be in consideration for the AMA Awards in at least one of the twenty six (26) various categories available for consideration at the 15th edition of the AMA Awards.

"Entries can be made online at the AMAA website and are open from the October 21, 2018 till January 26, 2019 when entries closes. Filmmakers, enthusiasts, stakeholders etc., who would like for their movies to be considered by the esteemed AMAA Academy for the 2019 AMA Awards so they can join the elite and prestigious group of AMAA awardees are encouraged to enter said movies using the link above," the statement read in parts.

Confirming Lagos, Nigeria as the host country for the 15th edition of the awards ceremony, the organisers said, "As in previous years, the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2019, billed to hold in Nigeria, promises to be interesting and engrossing, as it celebrates excellence on the African Movie scene in the time under review."

Founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the award event was developed to recognize the hard work and excellence shown by people in the movie industry.

The last edition held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Intare international conference centre.