AMAA 2022: Ghanaian feature film ‘Borga’ wins big

‘Borga’ was nominated for 15 awards including overall Best Film, Best Film in an African Language, Best Director, and Cinematography.

The film, a collaboration of Ghanaian and German creatives, won the Best Screenplay award.

Actor Eugene Boateng, who also doubles as the film’s Associate Producer, won the Best Actor in Leading Role award.

Celebrated actor Adjetey Anang won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian film ‘Road To My Father’s Compound’ which was nominated in five categories failed to win.

Aaron Adatsi who was nominated for the Best Actor in Lead Role lost the award to his Ghanaian colleague Eugene Boateng.

His co-star Bless Fortune also lost the Best Actress in Lead Role to Tanzania’s Ikhlas Gafur Vora (Tug of War)

There were 26 winners in various categories including Best Feature film, Best Film, Best Actress in the Leading Role, and Best Young/Promising Actor.

Borga is a story about Kojo, a young boy who travels to Europe in search of greener pastures but is forced to engage in the illegal drug business to satisfy the huge demands of his family back home.

The AMAAs since its inception in 2005 has been dedicated to the celebration and honoring of the works of players in the film industry in Africa.

The nominations for this year were obtained from a total of 362 entries which were shortlisted to 100 films after screening.